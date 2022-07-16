Summertime smooches! Rebel Wilson’s romance with Ramona Agruma has continued to heat up nearly one month after they publicly debuted their connection.

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, shared a sweet selfie of the twosome mid-liplock via Instagram Story on Friday, July 15. In the pic, the two ladies both wore coverups over swimsuits and matching aviator sunglasses as they embraced for the camera. Wilson, for her part, also added an oversized, white hat to complete her look.

The Australia native publicly announced she was dating the Lemon Ve Limon founder, 38, last month via Instagram.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” Wilson captioned a social media snap of the happy couple in June.

The Bridesmaids actress previously revealed during a May appearance on the “U Up?” podcast that she had a new love in her life following her split from Jacob Busch.

“I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like,” she told podcast cohosts Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid at the time.

Wilson and Agruma’s relationship has continued to heat up as they share sweet moments from their joint summer travels via social media.

“Rebel is very happy all around — in her new relationship, with her body, and her career,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Even though she wasn’t completely ready to come out to the whole world, she’s glad she did and that she was the one to share something so personal to her. … [It’s] been a huge weight off of her shoulder that she doesn’t have to keep it a secret anymore. She’s relieved that she can share photos and these happy moments with her fans.”

The insider added at the time: “Rebel loves how down-to-earth Ramona is and that they have a lot in common. They’re taking things slow, but are excited to see what the future holds. Friends are really happy for Rebel and are supportive of her new relationship.”

The twosome have since taken their love to the likes of Italy, Turkey and other European countries as they continued to gush over one another.

“Thanks babe for giving me a push! IDK what we’re doing here…but I love every second of it! #R&R,” the Senior Year star captioned a Thursday, July 14, Instagram video of the pair on a swing. Agruma, for her part, replied: “Never a dull moment with you ❤️.”

