‘Bridesmaids’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ready to paaarrrrty! Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph and more have gone down in comedy history all thanks to their unforgettable performances in Bridesmaids.

The Paul Feig-directed flick had its California premiere on April 28, 2011. When it made its way to theaters around the country the following month, it became an instant hit, raking in $26 million in its first weekend. Bridesmaids is one of producer Judd Apatow‘s highest-grossing movies to date, eventually making more than $288 million worldwide.

Wiig stars as Annie Walker, a newly single bakery owner who was forced to shut down her store during a recession. Down on her luck, Annie’s friend Lillian (Rudolph) gives her the chance to be maid of honor at her upcoming wedding — but close pal Helen (Byrne) one-ups Annie at every turn.

The female-led comedy wasn’t just a hit with audiences. Melissa McCarthy was nominated for best supporting actress at the 2012 Academy Awards, which also saw Wiig and cowriter Annie Mumolo up for Original Screenplay. The movie took home the trophy for Best Comedy at the 2012 Critics’ Choice Awards and was also nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes that year.

Fans would love to see the powerhouse group of actresses reunite for another zany installment, but Wiig admitted in February 2021 that she’s ready to put her Bridesmaids days behind her.

“We have said we weren’t really interested in, like, going back and writing another one,” the Wonder Woman 1984 star said on SiriusXM’s Town Hall. “But I just don’t want it to be translated as a negative thing, because we obviously love the movie. … We feel like we told that story and we were just so excited to do other things.”

The rest of the cast knows Wiig feels strongly about not committing to a sequel, including Wendi McLendon-Covey, who told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2021 that “for 10 years we’ve been saying that there will be no sequel.”

Rudolph, however, has kept an open mind. “I’d be down,” she told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the movie’s 10th anniversary. “I guess it wouldn’t be called Bridesmaids, it would be called Old Ladies or something.”

Keep scrolling to see where the cast of the 2011 hit is now: