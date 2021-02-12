Kristen Wiig: There's Never Going to Be a 'Bridesmaids' Sequel

“Whatever you say, Stove.” For movie lovers who are still hoping for a sequel to 2011’s Bridesmaids, Kristen Wiig is offering a major reality check.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 47, told Andy Cohen on Thursday, February 11, that she’s ready to focus on “other ideas” instead of bringing back the messy characters of the female-driven comedy.

“We have said we weren’t really interested in, like, going back and writing another one,” Wiig explained during SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar costars Annie Mumolo and Jamie Dornan. “But I just don’t want it to be translated as a negative thing, because we obviously love the movie. … We feel like we told that story and we were just so excited to do other things.”

Though a second movie might never be in the picture, Wiig and Mumolo, who cowrote Bridesmaids, reassured fans that the flick is still “very close to our heart[s].”

Mumolo added that a sequel is “not worth doing” unless they get the story just right. “It takes years to get movies made,” the Oscar nominee explained. “And Bridesmaids took many years to get made and … because it takes so many years, [we] felt like we purged that out of us.”

The Judd Apatow-produced film also starred Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, Rebel Wilson, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jon Hamm. Wiig previously admitted to Harper’s Bazaar in 2013 that making another Bridesmaids movie was “not [her] goal in my creative life” — and her former castmates are all on the same page.

“You know, for 10 years we’ve been saying that there will be no sequel. And that’s coming from Kristen [Wiig’s] mouth,” McLendon-Covey, 51, told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “So, yeah, there is no sequel.”

While her character, Rita, might not ever grace the big screen again, McLendon-Covey knows exactly what she’d be doing now.

“I think maybe one of Rita’s kids knocked up a teacher,” she told Us. “And I think she’s divorced and seeing that, you know, ‘Oh, I had it so much better when I was married. I wonder why I was so miserable all the time?’ I kind of patterned her off of any of the Real Housewives of wherever, where there is always something wrong but there’s really nothing wrong. It’s just that she’s bored and needs to get a job.”