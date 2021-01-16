Turn up Wilson Phillips‘ “Hold On” and hold back your tears — any hope for a sequel to Bridesmaids has officially been shut down.

“You know, for 10 years we’ve been saying that there will be no sequel. And that’s coming from Kristen [Wiig’s] mouth,” Wendi McLendon-Covey exclusively told Us Weekly. “So, yeah, there is no sequel.”

Back in 2013, Wiig opened up about turning down a second film during a profile with Harper’s Bazaar. “It wasn’t a hard decision,” the Saturday Night Live alum, 47, said at the time. “We knew during the first one, this was it. We would have made a lot of money if there was a second one, but that’s not my goal in my creative life.”

Four years later, director Paul Feig again put the ball in Wiig’s court. “Not yet, everybody’s kind of doing their own thing,” he told The Daily Beast in 2017. “And it all depends on Kristen.”

Bridesmaids was comedy gold with Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, Rebel Wilson, Chris O’Dowd and Jon Hamm rounding out the cast. (The film grossed more than $288 million at the box office.) Although the stars may never reprise their roles, McLendon-Covey, 51, knows exactly where her character, Rita, would be today.

“I think maybe one of Rita’s kids knocked up a teacher,” she told Us. “And I think she’s divorced and seeing that, you know, ‘Oh, I had it so much better when I was married. I wonder why I was so miserable all the time?’ I kind of patterned her off of any of the Real Housewives of wherever, where there is always something wrong but there’s really nothing wrong. It’s just that she’s bored and needs to get a job.”

The onscreen bridesmaids don’t need another disastrous bachelorette bash (“I’m ready to paaaartay!”) in order to reunite though. In July 2021, the Goldbergs actress and Wiig will appear in Annie Mumolo’s Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Wiig, Feig, 58, and McCarthy, 50, have also gone on to work together in 2016’s Ghostbusters, and the Gilmore Girls alum and Rudolph, 48, teamed up in 2018’s Life of the Party.