Breathing a sigh of relief. Rebel Wilson is experiencing the freedom that comes with coming out — and publicly sharing her relationship with her new girlfriend.

“Rebel is very happy all around — in her new relationship, with her body, and her career,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the mindset of the Senior Year star, 42. “Even though she wasn’t completely ready to come out to the whole world, she’s glad she did and that she was the one to share something so personal to her.”

The insider adds that it’s “been a huge weight off of her shoulder that she doesn’t have to keep it a secret anymore. She’s relieved that she can share photos and these happy moments with her fans.”

Wilson went public with her relationship with Ramona Agruma via her coming out social media post on June 9, after the Sydney Morning Herald threatened to out her one day prior. In the announcement, the Bridesmaids actress called her girlfriend a “Disney princess” and shared a sweet photo of the pair.

While enjoying her new romance with Agruma, the Pitch Perfect actress also acknowledged the emotional difficulty of the Australian publication attempting to out her before she was ready — and leaving her no choice but to come out in her own words.

“Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace 💗,” the Australia native told fans via Twitter on June 11, after the journalist who was set to break the news expressed his anger at Wilson for “opt[ing] to gazump the story” about her own identity. The news outlet has since removed the piece and replaced it with an explanation from the reporter, who titled his apology column, “I made mistakes over Rebel Wilson, and will learn from them.”

The JoJo Rabbit actress and the Lemon Ve Limon clothing brand owner, 38, meanwhile, are still “enjoying getting to know each other and spending this time together,” according to the source. Late last month, the pair embarked on a trip to Europe, visiting Italy, Turkey and more countries across the continent, and the insider divulges that “they’re having a blast with friends on their European vacation.”

The source adds, “Rebel loves how down-to-earth Ramona is and that they have a lot in common. They’re taking things slow, but are excited to see what the future holds. Friends are really happy for Rebel and are supportive of her new relationship.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!