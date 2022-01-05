Who says one-piece swimwear can’t be sexy? Stars like Amelia Hamlin, Salma Hayek and Teresa Giudice, among others, have proven time and time again that the figure-flattering design can look just as hot as a bikini.

Of course, there are so many different ways to wear a one-piece swimsuit, evidenced by the hundreds of pics Us Weekly’s Stylish gathered of celebs in previous years. While some like to stick to practical, solid-colored pieces, others prefer to turn heads in bold takes on the trend. Either way, the figure-flattering style is undeniably eye-catching.

Take Hayek, for example, who started 2022 by sharing a swimsuit-clad post on Instagram. In the pic, she dons an $890 low-cut leopard-print style from none other than French luxury fashion house Saint Laurent. It’s safe to say that the design is anything but boring — and makes a strong case for coveting a statement-making one-piece.

Another one-piece moment that rocked social media at the start of the year is the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who wore an animal-print design from the celeb-loved label PQ Swim on New Year’s Day. Undeniably sexy, the swimsuit featured a cleavage-baring cutout in the center and a crossed halter neck top. She teamed it with a cowboy hat (because why not?) and fans flocked to the comments section to praise her look.

But this is all not to say that a classic one-piece can’t look damn good, too. Actress Jane Seymour proved it possible while visiting an elephant sanctuary during a trip to Thailand. She grinned ear in an Instagaram photo posted from the excursion, wearing a black silhouette that put the legendary star’s toned legs on full display.

Ahead, Stylish is keeping tabs on the hottest one-piece swimsuit moments of 2022, including the aforementioned celebrates and so many more. Be sure to check back for updates to stay in the loop!