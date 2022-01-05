Top 5

Stories

Swim Style

Amelia Hamlin! Salma Hayek! Teresa Giudice! See How the Stars Put a Sexy Spin on One-Piece Swimsuits

By
Salma Hayek Celebs Wearing Sexy One-Piece Swimsuits in 2022
 Courtesy of Salma Hayek/Instagram
5
podcast

Who says one-piece swimwear can’t be sexy? Stars like Amelia Hamlin, Salma Hayek and Teresa Giudice, among others, have proven time and time again that the figure-flattering design can look just as hot as a bikini.

See the Hottest Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2022: From Chrishell Stause to Addison Rae

Read article

Of course, there are so many different ways to wear a one-piece swimsuit, evidenced by the hundreds of pics Us Weekly’s Stylish gathered of celebs in previous years. While some like to stick to practical, solid-colored pieces, others prefer to turn heads in bold takes on the trend. Either way, the figure-flattering style is undeniably eye-catching.

Take Hayek, for example, who started 2022 by sharing a swimsuit-clad post on Instagram. In the pic, she dons an $890 low-cut leopard-print style from none other than French luxury fashion house Saint Laurent. It’s safe to say that the design is anything but boring — and makes a strong case for coveting a statement-making one-piece.

‘Real Housewives’ Stars Look Like Supermodels in Swimsuits — Including Bethenny Frankel, Lisa Rinna, Kelly Bensimon and More!

Read article

Another one-piece moment that rocked social media at the start of the year is the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who wore an animal-print design from the celeb-loved label PQ Swim on New Year’s Day. Undeniably sexy, the swimsuit featured a cleavage-baring cutout in the center and a crossed halter neck top. She teamed it with a cowboy hat (because why not?) and fans flocked to the comments section to praise her look.

But this is all not to say that a classic one-piece can’t look damn good, too. Actress Jane Seymour proved it possible while visiting an elephant sanctuary during a trip to Thailand. She grinned ear in an Instagaram photo posted from the excursion, wearing a black silhouette that put the legendary star’s toned legs on full display.

Bachelor Nation Stars Slay in Sexy Bikinis and One-Pieces: Hannah Godwin, Rachel Lindsay, Cassie Randolph and More!

Read article

Ahead, Stylish is keeping tabs on the hottest one-piece swimsuit moments of 2022, including the aforementioned celebrates and so many more. Be sure to check back for updates to stay in the loop!

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!