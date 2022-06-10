Sharing her insight. In early 2020, Rebel Wilson started a lifestyle change that helped her reach her goal weight — which she has used to try to inspire others.

The actress documented the fitness journey that initially led to her losing more than 60 pounds by November 2020. After Wilson revealed that reached her goal weight of 165 pounds, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the How to Be Single star was “so proud of her weight loss and her body transformation.”

“Rebel flew past her goal weight and continued to work out after hitting that magic number,” the insider detailed in February 2021 about her progress with the help of personal trainer Jono Castano. “Rebel didn’t only work out six days a week with Jono but would also do mini at-home workouts. Rebel clearly had a mission to lose weight and she did in spades. She feels stronger, more confident.”

Wilson later opened up about the moment when she decided to explore her “year of health.”

“It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier,’” she shared during an Instagram Live video in July 2021. “That’s kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality. … It wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really.”

One month later, the Bridesmaids star reflected on her decision to lose weight after a personal struggle. “Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself … but found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa!” she captioned a past photo of her with Novak Djokovic via Instagram in August 2021. “I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest – being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions.”

At the time, Wilson recalled how her relationship with her body changed amid a tragedy. “My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time. I didn’t think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have,” she noted. “It’s interesting that I’m still smiling and still trying to be active … despite being in so much pain.”

According to the Pitch Perfect star, she received surprising feedback from those closest to her as she started to lose weight.

“I got a lot of pushback from my own team, actually, here in Hollywood, when I said, ‘OK, I’m going to do this ‘year of health.’ I feel like I’m really going to physically transform and change my life,’” she claimed during an interview on the BBC Breakfast morning show in December 2021. “And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you want to do that?’ Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”

Wilson noted that she focused on the view that she had of herself. “I know what it’s like to be a woman who was essentially invisible to most people because of not being seen as traditionally, like, beautiful or whatever,” she said. “It’s crazy to try and fit that. [It’s] better to be the healthiest version [of yourself].”

While celebrating her wellness accomplishments, Wilson also gushed about an exciting update in her dating life. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” she captioned an Instagram selfie of her and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, in June 2022.

