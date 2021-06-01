Rebel Wilson Wishes She’d Attempted Her ‘Year of Health’ Earlier

Putting in the work! Rebel Wilson opened up about the one regret she had since her “year of health” — and why she isn’t letting it bring her down.

“Now that I know I can do it, sometimes I feel sad that I didn’t do it earlier,” Wilson, 41, explained during an interview with InStyle on May 25. “Maybe I should have tried when I was 30, not 40.”

While the Pitch Perfect star wondered whether she would have found the same success earlier in life, it wasn’t about rushing to lose weight for her.

“But everybody’s journey is different, and it’s not a race or competition. I’ve always been a bit of a late developer,” Wilson explained. “I started acting when I was turning 19, which is quite late. And when I came to America as an actress, I was almost 30, which again, is quite late. So I try not to compare myself to other people.”

The Bridesmaids alum acknowledged that she was able to make the transformation she wanted because of the access she had to the best resources. But through her journey she learned that not everything that helped her was inaccessible to those looking to stay healthy.

“But I have a natural empathy for anyone who struggles with weight issues because that’s something I’ve always struggled with. And that’s why I put things on Instagram about my journey,” she added. “Obviously, I have access to some amazing high-tech treatments, but what I learned is it’s really the little things that I do every day that make a difference.”

She continued: “Like today, I went for a walk at Griffith Park and that’s free. Anyone can go on walks and drink more water and do little, consistent things that’ll improve their lives. It’s not too late to start, no matter what age you are.”

Earlier in 2020, Wilson revealed that she was starting a fitness journey that led to her losing more than 60 pounds.

“Rebel is so proud of her weight loss and her body transformation,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in February. The Isn’t It Romantic star managed to reach her goal weight of 165 pounds by November 2020 with the help of her personal trainer, Jono Castano.

“Rebel flew past her goal weight and continued to work out after hitting that magic number,” the insider continued. “Rebel didn’t only work out six days a week with Jono but would also do mini at-home workouts. Rebel clearly had a mission to lose weight and she did in spades. She feels stronger, more confident.”