Get it, girl! Rebel Wilson has been wowing fans with her impressive weight loss — and it’s all thanks to the hard work she’s been putting in at the gym with her personal trainer, Jono Castano Acero.

Acero, 28, has been working with the Pitch Perfect star, 40, for the past few months. The Colombian-born fitness expert used his previous background as a professional football player to create his world-renowned workout program, called Acero Training Series (ATS).

Acero details his training method via blogs and social media, where he provides motivation, tips, tricks and his knowledge about diet and fitness to help others reach their fitness goals. He also offers an ATS Body Transformation Challenge, which is a six-week intensive online training program that uses a mix of compound and HIIT exercises to achieve better results.

The Sydney, Australia-based guru has also been using his method in his training sessions with Wilson.

In one video clip, the Cats actress showed off her basketball skills as part of her routine. Wilson also revealed her impressive strength with a set of medicine ball rope rotations in another video. She’s shown hitting the ball hard into the wall behind her as she twists from side to side.

During Wilson’s fitness transformation, the Australian star also became close friends with Acero and his wife, 29-year-old social media influencer Amy Castano. The trio were spotted having dinner together at Osteria Mozza on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles on Friday, February 28, ahead of Wilson’s 40th birthday on Monday, March 2.

“Beautiful dinner with [two] beautiful, inspirational women in my life. Celebrating an early birthday dinner with @rebelwilson @amycastano and @poochperfect #1,” Acero captioned a photo of himself with Wilson and Castano seated at a dinner table, and added two clapping hand emojis.

Wilson commented on the post with a popping champagne bottle, raising hands and koala emojis. “Thank you,” she wrote.