No quarantine 15 here! While some stars have been honest about gaining weight while cooped up amid the coronavirus pandemic, others have used the unusual time to focus on themselves and their fitness.

Take Ayesha Curry, for example. In May 2020, the Full Plate author revealed that she lost 35 pounds while quarantined amid the COVID-19 pandemic and two months later she provided a bit more insight into why she wanted to slim down.

“I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me,” she captioned a July 2020 Instagram photo of herself wearing a pink sports bra and black gym shorts. “But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it.”

The Ayesha’s Home Kitchen alum added: “I don’t think there’s any formula that works for everyone, but I do believe that creating time for yourself to exercise is never time wasted. So I went to work finding ways to incorporate healthy habits into my busy schedule, and picked up a few tricks along the way (easy 10-minute workouts, fast healthy recipes, etc.).”

Not surprisingly the Family Food Fight host’s update was met with words of encouragement from her famous friends. “Alrighty. Lemme get my life together,” pal Gabrielle Union quipped in the comments.

Olivia Munn added: “Is this what quarantine did to you???? I’m just gonna put down this bread and go for a hike real quick brb.”

For Daphne Oz, who began her quest to lose weight after the birth of her fourth child a few months before the health crisis started, staying on track during a time of such uncertainty has been tough. Yet the Philadelphia native, who is a WW ambassador, credited her WW coach with keeping her focused on her goals.

Oz has also found creative ways to keep herself on track while in quarantine. “I wear jeans (shorts ☀️) at least once a week. I started this ‘tradition’ a few weeks into quarantine and have to say, it’s really helped keep me honest,” she shared in a June 2020 Instagram post. “It is so easy to keep treating myself when the days are long or stressful and not really ever register whether I’m making those choices count.”

Scroll down to see more stars who have lost weight while quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic.