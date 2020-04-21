Getting in shape the healthy way! Katie Maloney revealed she’s dropped more than 20 pounds since making tweaks to her diet in recent months.

The Vanderpump Rules cast member, 33, shared the health update via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 19, after a fan asked if she’d lost weight because she looks “amazing.”

“I have — and thank you,” the Bravo personality replied. “I’ve lost a little over 20 pounds. It feels good.”

Another fan then explained that they were having trouble losing weight and asked Maloney if she had any words of wisdom to share. The reality star noted that she was having difficulty shedding pounds as well and was “trying to diet” by eliminating foods such as alcohol and sugar, but was having little success.

“I thought it was a thyroid thing, so I was going to the doctor and getting blood work done,” she explained. “I think it’s really important to also check up on your health because even though it wasn’t a thyroid thing, I did discover that my glucose levels were pretty high and that could’ve led to some maybe pre-diabetic problems.”

That discovery is what led Maloney to alter her eating habits. “So from there, I met a really great nutritionist who helped me understand how to eat for my metabolism, especially with being insulin resistant or insulin-sensitive,” she said. “So now I just have a great understanding on nutrition and what kinds of food I should and shouldn’t be eating.”

The Utah native clarified that she doesn’t consider the changes she’s made to her eating regimen to be a diet. “I’m not dieting,” she added. “But I just have a wealth of knowledge on what kind of foods to be eating.”

The former SUR employee’s weight has been a hot topic on Vanderpump Rules in recent seasons. Cast member James Kennedy first body-shamed Maloney on season 5 of the Bravo series and during season 7, the “Topman” singer, 27, criticized the Pucker and Pout blogger’s figure again. As a result, Maloney gave Lisa Vanderpump an ultimatum and the DJ lost his job at SUR.

“Imagine finally finding the courage and strength to finally love yourself enough to stand up for yourself to then be ridiculed and torn down again,” the Witches of WeHo Wine co-creator wrote via social media in March 2019 as her feud with Kennedy aired. “For the last 3 years I let MY BODY become a topic of conversation. I say ‘let’ because I didn’t have the courage or self love [to] argue it. FOR 3 YEARS. I’m not perfect. I know who I am. But I’m not a weak bitch.”

However, by February 2020 the Brit temporarily got his job back and managed to get the seal of approval from Maloney. “All is right again in SUR land,” she wrote in his Instagram comments. “I’m happy for you dude.”

Maloney’s costars have also had her back as she’s dealt with other body-shamers. In February, Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright defended their pal after social media users harshly criticized an outfit she wore to a pre-Oscars brunch. “Everyone talking s—t on Katie’s amazingly gorge alternative Parisian-chic Carrie Bradshaw look can go shave their backs now,” Schroeder, 31, wrote in the Instagram comments.

Cartwright, also 31, added: “She looks amazing!!! Idk what y’all are talking about what so ever! Her style is different and edgy and I love it!!! 😘”