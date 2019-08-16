



A full house! Daphne Oz gave birth to her fourth child, a daughter, with her husband, John Jovanovic, on Wednesday, August 14.

“Our beautiful girl is here!!” the former Chew cohost, 33, captioned her Friday, August 16, announcement. “Giovanna Ines Jovanovic (Gigi!!) joined our family Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9:03pm and our hearts and hospital beds have never been fuller.”

Oz announced in March that she and the investment analyst were adding another baby to their brood. “I do love to cook! Bun in the oven #4 coming your way later this year and we couldn’t be more excited!!” the pregnant star captioned a baby bump pic. She was all smiles cradling her budding belly in a green dress.

Oz announced the sex of her baby-to-be later that same month with a gender reveal meal from Villa Italian Kitchen in New York. She cut into the dish on her father Dr. Mehmet Oz’s syndicated TV show revealing pink pasta.

“The lasagna has spoken,” the Food Can Fix It author, 59, wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m thrilled to share that my 4th grandchild will be … a GIRL!”

Daphne, who married her husband in 2010, already shares Philomela, 5, Jovan, 3, and Domenica, 20 months.

“And just like that, it’s like she was always here,” the Philadelphia native captioned her Instagram reveal when her youngest arrived. “DOMENICA CELINE JOVANOVIC. 12/4/17. So many hearts overflowing!!”

While raising her little ones, Daphne has looked to two celebrity moms in particular for inspiration — Hilaria Baldwin and Jessie James Decker.

“Part of what I love about those two in particular is I feel that they embrace both the messy side of motherhood and the glamorous side of motherhood,” she told Us Weekly exclusively of her role models after Domenica’s birth. “And they marry them so seamlessly and that to me the whole goal, of being yourself and a mom at the same time.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!