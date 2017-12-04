About to pop! Daphne Oz is due to give birth to her third baby any day now and the mom of two doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. While in New York partnering with Arla, the celebrity chef stopped by Us Weekly to reveal how many kids she wants and share her beauty secrets for new moms. Watch the video to see what she had to say.

Her No-Sleep Solution

“The most important thing when you’re new mom and you’re not getting a ton of sleep and you have undereye bags is undereye concealer. It is the single most important element in my makeup bag,” she says. “I use a Chantecaille one – it’s called Stylo. It’s brightening, it’s light diffusing, it has little particles in it so it sparkles and sprinkles light. It’s like adding a filter naturally to your face.”

Baby Powder Hack

“Can I be honest — I think second-day hair is better than first day hair. You want a little bit of texture and a little bit of grit. I feel like it falls nicely. It’s not as poufy and fluffy.” Her Tip: “I’ll use a little bit of baby powder, but I won’t put it on my head. Put it on your hands, rub it like this and then do your little shower and shampoo thing!”

Shower Power

“I wish there were a real cure for tiredness other than more sleep. I do find that a shower helps me a lot. The combination of hot steam that I think just opens your pores and wakes you up a little bit – makes me feel the most alive when I know I probably don’t look that good.”

Style Secrets

“I’ve really shied away buying a lot of maternity clothes. I’ve just been buying larger sizes in ‘normal people’ clothing. Although sometimes it requires a little bit of tailoring, it just looks better for me. The one thing I will say is maternity jeans are the greatest invention ever and I wish I could keep them without embarrassing myself,” the TV host shares.

3 Kids … and Counting

“I always joke that I’d like to have seven kids. I’m not sure that we’ll actually get to that number, but I know myself,” Oz says. “I’m a sprinter, not a marathoner. I want to be out of diapers and away from bottles and all the stuff that goes along with baby sizes.”

Mom-spiration?

Her role models for having it all together: “Hilaria Baldwin is a great friend of mine. Jessie James Decker. Part of what I love about those two in particular is I feel that they embrace both the messy side of motherhood and the glamorous side of motherhood. And they marry them so seamlessly and that to me the whole goal, of being yourself and a mom at the same time.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!