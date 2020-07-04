Adrienne Bailon Shows Off Quarantine Weight Loss and New Tan in Bikini Pic

Baring it all. Adrienne Bailon flaunted her body in a new picture that revealed her 20-pound weight loss amid the coronavirus quarantine.

The Real cohost, 36, shared the photo via Instagram on Friday, July 3, which showed her lounging in bed while wearing a white shirt and black bikini that highlighted her curves and new tan.

“FRI-DAZE,” Bailon captioned the snapshot, which was taken by her husband, Israel Houghton. “Today’s Mantra: This moment has purpose. This moment in your life has a meaningful part in your story. God is adding beauty to your journey & restoring peace to your soul. Besos Xx.”

The New York native received plenty of praise for the photo — including from her husband who wrote, “You look absolutely AMAZING!!!” Kourtney Kardashian, for her part, shared five black heart emojis under the post.

The Cheetah Girls star debuted her slimmer figure in May via Instagram with a clip of herself standing in front of the mirror in another bikini.

“During this time more than ever… Staying healthy is at the top of my mind!” Bailon wrote. “This is my first post in a bathing suit since losing 20lbs. Now… I’ve lost weight before but always gained it back… because I was dieting & not changing my lifestyle! But not this time…”

She added, “It’s been a year since I ‘had enough’ (have you ever gotten there? Where you’re just tired of complaining about what you don’t like & you’re finally ready to take action & REALLY make changes!) Well, I made major changes like choosing to eat plant based changing my whole relationship with food & working out!”

Bailon’s motivation for losing weight is partly because she is planning on having children with Houghton in the near future.

“I knew that wanting to have a baby I want to be in the best shape of my life,” she told Hola! Us in November 2019. “I really buckled down this summer and just made it happen. I got into a routine of working out, so that the day I’m pregnant, I can continue to be consistent with working out.”

Bailon and Houghton tied the knot in November 2016 in Paris. The former Disney Channel star previously dated Rob Kardashian from 2007 to 2009.