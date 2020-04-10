Raven Symone Urges Kiely Williams to Make Amends With Adrienne Bailon

‘Cause we are sisters, we stand together. Raven-Symoné encouraged her former Cheetah Girls costar Kiely Williams to reach out to Adrienne Bailon amid their public feud.

The 34-year-old That’s So Raven alum hopped on Live with Williams, 33, on Thursday, April 9, to discuss the Disney drama.

“Because of you I get to talk to you and heal a wound from that time period when we were younger that I probably wouldn’t get to do if I didn’t understand that you know what, you like to shake s—t up,” Raven began.

Williams then took the opportunity to ask the former View cohost why she didn’t participate in the third installment of The Cheetah Girls franchise in 2008: The Cheetah Girls: One World.

“The cliquish way that there was during that movie made me feel excluded from my original team,” she said. “Not that it was strong to begin with, but I felt excluded … We have other things that just led up to that moment that just were weird, personal outside of business.”

After Raven added that she would “never try to hurt” Williams, Bailon or Sabrina Bryan on purpose, the former 3LW singer accepted her apology.

“Well, I appreciate that, sweetheart, and I release any pain towards you that I have, and I cancel, clear and deleted it,” Williams said.

Raven subsequently called out Williams’ recent remarks about Bailon being a bad friend. (While discussing her first girl group with Bailon, 3LW, on Instagram Live on March 31, Williams accused the Real cohost of “pretending to be [her] best friend.”)

“You’ve gotta talk to Adrienne, dude,” the Raven’s Home star said. “Because you’re the fire cracker!”

Williams, however, wasn’t convinced.

”No, she didn’t come to my dad’s funeral or call me when he died,” Williams claimed. “I’m sorry, I’m not trying to be messy. I’m being for real with you, no. I’m sorry, I love you. I swear to God, nope. Come on. You can say what you want about me and how you felt about me, but you can’t ever say that I didn’t ride for Adrienne. You can’t say that. I didn’t do anything!”

While Raven tried to calm Williams down, she never committed to reaching out to Bailon, who has yet to publicly comment on the drama. Raven, meanwhile, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about potentially reuniting the group hours before her chat with Williams.

“I’m down with Adrienne whatever Adrienne’s down to do, I’m down,” she told the outlet on Thursday. “I will work with Adrienne for the rest of my life. She’s awesome sauce. I love everybody in their own ways. … It’s just, real girl groups have their moments. Imagine a fake one.”