Adrienne Bailon Shows Off 20-Lb Weight Loss With Bikini Selfie

Adrienne Bailon isn’t packing on weight during quarantine — cohost took to Instagram on Friday, May 1, to show off her bikini body after losing 20 pounds.

“During this time more than ever… Staying healthy is at the top of my mind!” the 36-year-old captioned the clip. “This is my first post in a bathing suit since losing 20lbs. Now… I’ve lost weight before but always gained it back… because I was dieting & not changing my lifestyle! But not this time…”

“It’s been a year since I ‘had enough’ (have you ever gotten there? Where you’re just tired of complaining about what you don’t like & you’re finally ready to take action & REALLY make changes!) Well, I made major changes like choosing to eat plant based changing my whole relationship with food & working out!” she continued.

“I’ve been consistent with my self discipline (although it’s been so hard at times). I’m constantly reminding myself that the greatest form of self love – is self discipline! They say it takes 21 days to form a new habit… I just want to encourage you to take this time to develop healthy habits!” Bailon concluded. “Drink your water, squat, rest, read, pray, take your vitamins, eat your veggies! (Preaching to myself to keep going! Lol.) It’s a new month! Let’s do this! BESOS Xx”

“Omg omg you are so so stunning it’s crazy,” Khloé Kardashian commented on her post while Kourtney Kardashian shared a bunch of positive emojis and Christina Milian wrote, “Love it! Every single word was me and I won’t give myself enough time “off” to go back again.. health is wealth!”

The former Cheetah Girls star told Hola! Us in November that one of the reasons she was focused on weight loss last year was because she wanted to start a family with her husband, Israel Houghton.

“I knew that wanting to have a baby I want to be in the best shape of my life,” she said. “I really buckled down this summer and just made it happen. I got into a routine of working out, so that the day I’m pregnant, I can continue to be consistent with working out.”

She and the gospel singer, 48, wed in Paris in November 2016. Bailon previously dated Rob Kardashian from 2007 to 2009 and remains friends with the Kardashian-Jenner family.