Making big strides! Rebel Wilson feels better than ever after losing more than 60 pounds during her fitness journey with the help of her personal trainer, Jono Castano.

“Rebel is so proud of her weight loss and her body transformation,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 40, committed to a “year of health” in early 2020 and reached her goal weight of 165 pounds by November. According to the source, Castano used “lots of high intensity interval training” (HIIT) to help Wilson achieve her slim figure, beginning each workout session with “a short dash of cardio” and continuing with weight training.

Castano, owner of Acero Training Series, guided Wilson through a weekly fitness program that alternated HIIT workouts with other exercises, like resistance training, yoga or swimming to improve mobility. With her personalized workouts, the Australian actress saw results in no time.

“Rebel flew past her goal weight and continued to work out after hitting that magic number,” the insider says. “Rebel didn’t only work out six days a week with Jono but would also do mini at-home workouts. Rebel clearly had a mission to lose weight and she did in spades. She feels stronger, more confident.”

Not only did the Isn’t It Romantic star change up her routine in the gym, but she also made the switch to a high-protein, low-carb diet, ensuring that she was able to burn more calories than she was eating. Per Castano’s suggestion, she allowed herself one cheat day per week.

While losing weight was part of her goal, Wilson’s healthy lifestyle also made a big difference on her self-confidence. “Rebel always had a glow around her, but that glow is brighter than ever now that she has been working out and eating right,” the source tells Us.

Shortly after hitting her goal weight, Wilson reflected on how far she’d come during a candid interview on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I feel so much healthier,” the Hustle star said in November. “And I don’t know whether it’s a thing with ladies when you turn 40, [but] I feel like I really have come into my own now and not just with health but with my career. I feel more in control and I get to produce movies now, which is amazing, and kind of have more control of the content. I just feel like everything seems to be coming together, maybe I’m a late bloomer or something, but I’m slowly getting it together.”

