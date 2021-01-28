Seeing things clearly. Rebel Wilson opened up about the change she has seen in others following her dramatic weight loss after her “year of health” in 2020.

“I think what’s been really interesting to me is how other people treat you,” Wilson, 40, said during an appearance on The Morning Crew With Hughesy, Ed and Erin radio show on Wednesday, January 27. “Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you. And now that I’m in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I was like, ‘Is this what other people experienced all the time?'”

The Pitch Perfect actress, who lost more than 60 pounds last year, admitted she was surprised by how much attention people give a weight loss transformation “when there’s so much going on in the world.”

The Isn’t It Romantic star revealed that her inner beauty, however, has never changed.

“I like to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff and I’ve always been quite confident,” she said. “So, it wasn’t like I wasn’t confident and then now I’m, like, super confident.”

Wilson, who reached her goal weight of 165 pounds in November 2020, joked that her new outward appearance has created a bit of a selfie monster.

“You can tell that I post, like, a lot of photos of myself on Instagram. I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, loving myself,'” she said. “I know I should calm down a bit on that.”

Last month, the Australia native opened up about why she got serious about health, noting there were lots of ups and downs on her journey.

“I’ve been overweight for about 20 years and I love playing some of the comedic characters like Fat Amy from Pitch Perfect and everything. I love all that stuff but at a certain point, I knew in my heart that I was engaging in some unhealthy behaviors,” she said in a December Instagram Live video. “I needed to change those for the better and so what I’m proud of myself for is for doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life.”

The comedian shared her goals for her “year of health” mission in May 2020, telling fans via Instagram that she was focused on getting to “75kgs,” which is roughly 165 pounds, and career-wise she was “trying to get one of my movies into production.”

She added: “Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day. I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress … but good things are coming your way.”