Putting it all out there! Rebel Wilson had no problem showing off her love for boyfriend Jacob Busch.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 41, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 20, to share a sweet pic of the twosome kissing. She captioned the heartfelt moment with the two-hearts emoji and a horse emoji.

The PDA-filled shot was taken during the twosome’s ski trip in Aspen, Colorado. They have shared multiple photos throughout their cold-weather getaway, including a candid shot of the pair holding onto one another.

Wilson first showed off her relationship with Busch, 29, via Instagram in September when they attended Prince Albert II’s charitable Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco in September 2020. The month before, the duo went to British TV presenter Carly Steel and Snapchat VP Jacob Andreou’s wedding in Beverly Hills.

Us Weekly confirmed that Wilson and Busch “are officially boyfriend and girlfriend” shortly after their red carpet debut at the gala. A source told Us that after the pair met in 2019, they “started casually dating” before the coronavirus outbreak spread globally.

“They kept in touch while Rebel was in Australia,” the source continued. “When she returned back to the U.S., they picked back up dating again and became serious.”

In February 2019, the How to Be Single actress told Us that she was looking for a man who “definitely [has] some kind of strength.” She noted that the guy might not be a good fit if she “could beat them in a jelly wrestling competition.”

As her relationship with the Anheuser-Busch heir blossoms, Wilson has continued her “year of health.” The Cats star has managed to drop 61 pounds since January.

The Australia native recently revealed that her fertility journey contributed to her self-improvement kick. “[I knew that I] wasn’t gonna maybe work that much this year,” she said on Instagram Live on December 1. “I knew I was going to have a bit more time. I was also freezing my eggs because — as all good, career women out there should note — that if that’s something that interests you, it’s a pretty good time to do it.”

Wilson added, “I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do this. I’m going to get healthy.’”