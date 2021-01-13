A close call. Rebel Wilson opened up about the “petrifying” moment she got kidnapped and held at gunpoint while visiting a country in southern Africa.

The Pitch Perfect star, 40, detailed the experience during a recent episode of the Sky One series Straight Talking with host Ant Middleton, who brought her on a backpacking trip through Mexico. “There was one time in Africa where I got kidnapped. It was in rural Mozambique,” the Australian actress recalled. “We were on this cattle truck and these men came on another truck with a lot of guns. [They pulled up beside us] with the big guns and they were like, ‘Yeah, you’ve got to get off your truck.'”

Wilson and the rest of her group of travelers followed the frightening orders and were later taken to a “house in the middle of nowhere” where they were kept overnight. In the midst of the shocking situation, the Isn’t It Romantic star took on the role of “team leader.”

“I felt like I was very good in the crisis,” she said. “They sat us down, and I said, ‘Everybody link arms,’ because I was petrified in the night that they might want to take one of the girls or something.”

When daylight came, the group was allowed to leave unharmed and continued on their journey to the South African border. “I think maybe those guys, maybe, used us to smuggle illegal things in the bottom of the truck,” Wilson suggested, unsure of the true reason for the kidnapping.

This wasn’t the first encounter that had Wilson fearing she might be in danger. In 2016, the Cats actress revealed in a lengthy series of tweets that she believed she was drugged during a night out at a fancy club.

“Hey guys, but especially to all the girls out there, please be super careful about what you drink when out at clubs and bars at night X,” Wilson wrote at the time. “I had one drink last night at a trendy club which I believe may have been spiked with something. I felt super tried and disoriented. I got home safely but woke up this morning feeling like I’d been hit by a truck.”

The How to Be Single star “never thought” she would ever find herself in that position, but encouraged her fans to be extra vigilant and to watch out for their friends.

“Please act as soon as you feel something strange and get yourself to safety,” she continued. “Lucky for me, I only drank 1/3 of the drink and realized something wasn’t quite right in time to get home before it really hit me.”