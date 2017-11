Rebel Wilson revealed she was sexually harassed by one of her male costars and narrowly escaped another incident that occurred in a hotel room with a director.

In a series of tweets posted to the actress’ Twitter account on Saturday, November 11, the Pitch Perfect star, 37, recounted her harrowing experience, starting out by addressing the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal that has led to similar accusations made against Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Jeremy Piven and others.

“I’ve been away in a ‘bubble’ of sorts creating new comedy overseas but it’s so hard to hear all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood,” she wrote. “As you guys know, I’m a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell.”

“A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass. All whilst his male ‘friends’ tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room,” Wilson continued. “I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio — basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I’d be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return.”

The Aussie star also described an incident early in her career with what she thought was an innocent meeting in a hotel room with a Hollywood director: “I thought we were there to talk comedy. Nothing physical happened because the guy’s wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud…that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately. I was so naive the thought of anything happening apart from ‘work talk’ didn’t even cross my mind.”

The How to Be Single actress then went on to express her gratitude for her upbringing making her a strong woman, writing, “I feel lucky that I grew up in a pro-female environment, going to an all-girls high school, and that I have such a strong sense of self and have taken self-defense classes. I had the ability to escape both incidents. I realize not everyone is as lucky. To hear how prevalent sexual harassment and assault is, is just so saddening. I know my stories aren’t as horrific as other women and men have described — but if you’ve ever experienced anything like this I feel for you and can relate on some level.”

“I know, moving forward, that if I witness this behavior, whether it happens to me or someone I know, I will no longer be POLITE,” she warned. “Interpret that as you will.”

I've been away in a 'bubble' of sorts creating new comedy overseas but it's so hard to hear all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood. As you guys know, I'm a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass. All whilst his male 'friends' tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio – basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I'd be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

Later I was threatened by one of the star's representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused. The whole thing was disgusting.

I've told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

Earlier in my career, I also had a 'hotel room' encounter with a top director. I thought we were there to talk comedy. Nothing physical happened because the guy's wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud… — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately. I was so naive the thought of anything happening apart from 'work talk' didn't even cross my mind. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

I feel lucky that I grew up in a pro-female environment, going to an all-girls high school, and that I have such a strong sense of self and have taken self-defense classes. I had the ability to escape both incidents. I realize not everyone is as lucky. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

To hear how prevalent sexual harassment and assault is, is just so saddening. I know my stories aren't as horrific as other women and men have described – but if you've ever experienced anything like this I feel for you and can relate on some level. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

I know, moving forward, that if I witness this behavior, whether it happens to me or someone I know, I will no longer be POLITE. Interpret that as you will. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!