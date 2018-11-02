Come again? Rebel Wilson faced backlash on social media after she claimed to be “the first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy while speaking about her new role in the upcoming film Isn’t It Romantic.

The 38-year-old Pitch Perfect actress made the comments during a Wednesday, October 31, interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, sparking Twitter users to hit back, but Wilson wasn’t going to let them get the last word.

“I love @RebelWilson as much as the next girl, but she isn’t the first plus sized woman to play the lead in a romantic comedy. Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique have both played romcom leads,” one Twitter user wrote alongside the confused emoji.

The Bridesmaids star responded, sticking to her word: “Hey girl! Yeah I of course know of these movies but it was questionable as to whether: 1. Technically those actresses were plus size when filming those movies or 2. Technically those films are catorgorized/billed as a studio rom-com with a sole lead. So there’s a slight grey area.”

However, it wasn’t just one follower who called Wilson out for seemingly ignoring 48-year-old Latifah’s starring roles in the 2006 movie Last Holiday and the 2010 film Just Wright, as well as Mo’Nique’s role in 2006’s Phat Girlz.

“Rebel, as a fellow Aussie, just no. You’re going to burn a lot of goodwill with this kind of reaction. You’re not the first, its OK not to be the first. Claim a first with being an Aussie plus sizer. But apologize for forgetting the WOC who came before you,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another added: “You really could have just said you were wrong and apologized instead of doubling down. There is no grey area, you were not the first.”

It wasn’t just the “plus-size” comment that had commenters angry Wilson also responded after being called out over what one social media user claimed was a major similarity in one of her scripts and the writing for Isn’t It Romantic.

“Plz everyone go look at my film ‘Love Handles’ and tell me that this stupid ass movie with @RebelWilson didn’t steal my idea literally I’m fuming,” the commenter wrote.

Wilson explained: “Hey guys just saw this. As a writer it may be frustrating to see something that’s similar to an idea you’ve had but our movie was written 6 years ago by Erin, then developed for years at NewLine with Dana & Katie and filmed almost two years ago x.”

Isn’t It Romantic is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2019.

