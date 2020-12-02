After reaching her goal weight in 2020, Rebel Wilson is revealing how — and why — she decided to get serious about her health.

“It’s been, like, a little bit over a year from when I first started and I want you to, first of all, know that I’m not frickin’ perfect about it,” the 40-year-old actress began on Tuesday, December 1, via Instagram Live. “It’s not like I’ve had some incredible discipline and I’m just, like, every day restricted or worked out like a beast. I mean there’s been days where I’ve done that, but it certainly hasn’t been all the time. What I’m more focused on is balance.”

During her lengthy Live, Wilson detailed her “triangle of health,” which included tracking her physical, nutritional and emotional health.

“Nutrition was, like, a big deal because you can’t out-train a bad diet, which is something that I should’ve known, but really didn’t know this year,” the Isn’t It Romantic star explained. “What I’ve had to do is really look at what I’m eating. I’m someone who grew up eating fast food several times a week. … Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, which is so tasty, it’s nothing against those companies. Oh, my God, In-n-Out Burger in L.A., love it. But the problem is, I was eating it way too often and I have a real sweet tooth as I was just saying and basically, I only used to eat, like, carbs and sugar.”

Earlier this year, Wilson announced her ideal weight was 165 pounds. After she stepped on the scale on Saturday, November 29, she revealed she accomplished her goal and dropped more than 60 pounds.

“The goal was never to be skinny, it was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put a goal weight on there because I needed some tangible thing,” she explained on Tuesday. “But I’ve also done some body measurements and stuff like that as well, so the weight’s not the only thing. But I am really glad that I did it because I think it was time. I’ve been overweight for about 20 years and I love playing some of the comedic characters like Fat Amy from Pitch Perfect and everything. I love all that stuff but at a certain point, I knew in my heart that I was engaging in some unhealthy behaviors and that I needed to change those for the better and so what I’m proud of myself for is for doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life.”

While Wilson admitted that there were people in her life “who didn’t want [her] to change,” boyfriend Jacob Busch wasn’t one of them.

“At the end of the day, it’s about balance and being a better version of me. This year, in a global pandemic, one of the most important things is health,” she noted. “Because if you’re healthy and you have a strong immune system, you’re less likely to be susceptible to the virus or serious complications and your health is so important.”

Scroll through for the biggest revelations from Wilson: