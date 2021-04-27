Looking good! Rebel Wilson spread some body positivity by showing off her amazing figure in a shapewear bodysuit.

“She’s glamorous on set today,” Wilson, 41, captioned the photo via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 27.

The actress showed off her body in a second photo where she is looking over her shoulder and sticking her tongue out at the camera.

The Australia native has been proudly showcasing her weight loss on social media following a “year of health,” which she started in early 2020.

“Rebel is so proud of her weight loss and her body transformation,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in February.

The Pitch Perfect actress reached her goal weight of 165 pounds by November 2020 with the help of her personal trainer, Jono Castano. According to the source, Castano used “lots of high intensity interval training” to help Wilson achieve her slim figure and she felt better than ever after losing more than 60 pounds.

“Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal,” Wilson said in an Instagram Story celebrating the major milestone at the time.

The star continued to work hard and frequently documented her progress on Instagram.

“Rebel flew past her goal weight and continued to work out after hitting that magic number,” the insider revealed. “Rebel didn’t only work out six days a week with Jono but would also do mini at-home workouts. Rebel clearly had a mission to lose weight and she did in spades. She feels stronger, more confident.”

While losing weight was part of the Isn’t It Romantic star’s fitness goal, the journey has also added a lot to her self-confidence. “Rebel always had a glow around her, but that glow is brighter than ever now that she has been working out and eating right,” the source told Us.

Wilson also previously shared about how she managed to “really come into [her] own” in her career following her wellness journey.

“I feel more in control and I get to produce movies now, which is amazing, and kind of have more control of the content,” she shared during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in November. “I just feel like everything seems to be coming together, maybe I’m a late bloomer or something, but I’m slowly getting it together.”

The Hustle alum continues to have fun showing off her progress and confidence to her fans.

“When the sun comes out in London I immediately leap to naked sunbaking 🙈” she captioned a cheeky video via Instagram in March.