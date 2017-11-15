Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Dancing with the Stars pro Allison Holker are set to host the new season of Freeform’s unscripted series, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, as well as the hour-long holiday special, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic, Us Weekly can exclusively announce.

“Our wedding is one of my favorite moments of my life,” Holker, 29, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s such a special moment that I got to share with my husband. When they asked us to be a part of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, I was honored to be a part of someone else’s moment that they’ll remember forever. It’s so special. It just seemed like a magical moment.” See a sneak peek below:

“You can’t stress enough how once in a lifetime that day is and the memories from it,” Boss, 35, adds. “Especially from a groom’s perspective — being able to see your wife literally float down the aisle in a magical place like Disney is something you’ll never forget.”

The real-life couple will take the audience behind-the-scenes of weddings and engagements at Disney destinations around the world during the holiday season.

New Yorkers Joseph and Dominique, who are looking to tie the knot at the Walt Disney World Resort, are the first couple featured on the show. She has always dreamed of getting married at the Wedding Pavilion next to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. Plus, it’ll be Frozen-themed! Another featured couple are Greg and Melanie, who got engaged at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. After four years together, they’ll marry at Disneyland Park in Anaheim.

The cohosts, who will celebrate four years of marriage in December, also share their advice to newlyweds on how to make a relationship last.

“Remember to keep dating! The same magical feeling that brought you to the wedding and the feelings you’re feeling that day — those feelings never die,” Boss says. “Keep nurturing them, keep being cute with each other and continue to be best friends.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro also adds that for her, it’s all about being humble, kind and grateful. “If you can keep those things as an individual and your partner can keep those things as an individual, you can really come together and really appreciate each other,” she says.

The winter special will premiere on Freeform December 11 at 8 p.m. ET as part of “25 Days of Christmas.” The series will launch Summer 2018.

