Their relationship might not be pitch perfect — but that just comes with the territory! Rebel Wilson’s girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, got candid about her romance with the Senior Year star and the unexpected moments that come with dating a celebrity.

“It was shocking at the beginning and hard because I’m not used to so much attention,” the designer, 38, revealed on her Wednesday, November 16, appearance on The Morning Show, calling herself “more private, more homebody.”

Agruma added that all of the attention was “a little bit scary in the beginning, but we still try to keep our lives private.”

The Pitch Perfect star and Lemon Ve Limon founder debuted their romance via Instagram in June.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” Wilson captioned the sweet snap with her love. The couple have detailed many more happy moments of their relationship on social media ever since.

“Rebel is very happy all around — in her new relationship, with her body, and her career,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly one month after Wilson and Agruma went public with their relationship. “Even though she wasn’t completely ready to come out to the whole world [last month], she’s glad she did and that she was the one to share something so personal to her. [It’s] been a huge weight off of her shoulder that she doesn’t have to keep it a secret anymore. She’s relieved that she can share photos and these happy moments with her fans.”

Life has only gotten better for the Bridesmaids actress in the time since: Wilson became a first-time mom earlier this month — and she and Agruma can’t stop gushing about the little girl.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” the Australia native shared via Instagram on November 7. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

The proud mom added: “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗.”

Agruma, for her part, told The Morning Show on Wednesday that Royce has taught her so much in a short amount of time.

“You start thinking about someone else, not just yourself,” the DeLys founder shared. “Before I was like, ‘I should go have a massage,’ but now I just want to spend time with her. … *You don’t know what it’s going to be like until you experience it. It’s been life-changing, in a good way.”