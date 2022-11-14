Candid confessions. Rebel Wilson has gushed about becoming a mother and how the journey changed her outlook on life.

The Pitch Perfect actress surprised fans when she announced the arrival of daughter Royce in November 2022.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson wrote via Instagram. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Australia native was thriving following her little one’s birth. “Rebel is over the moon happy to be a mom!” the insider shared. “So far it’s been a lot of hard work, but the happiness outweighs all of the hard parts.”

According to the source, Wilson took to motherhood “beautifully” while receiving support from her loved ones.

The Bridesmaids star, who went public with her romance with Ramona Agruma in June 2022, later offered a glimpse at her first week with her baby. “One week of motherhood is done,” she detailed in an Instagram Story that same month. “It’s been a total life change. I’m not looking my most glamorous. I’ve been learning how to change diapers, how to feed the baby, and I’m just so lucky I have amazing help in my amazing partner Ramona, and I have an awesome baby nanny who was recommended by my buddy James Corden.”

Wilson added: “[Royce] is doing amazing. She’s a little tiny thing, but she’s doing so amazing, and is healthy and awesome, and is such a chill baby actually. So it’s been really cool to get to know her.”

Before becoming a mother, the Isn’t It Romantic star opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs.

“I knew I was going to have a bit more time. I was also freezing my eggs because — as all good, career women out there should note — that if that’s something that interests you, it’s a pretty good time to do it,” she detailed during an Instagram Live in December 2020. “I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to do this. I’m going to get healthy.’”

Five months later, Wilson revealed she was going through some challenges. “I didn’t have anyone to share it with, but I guess I gotta tell someone,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2021. “To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense, but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

Scroll down for Wilson’s candid quotes on motherhood: