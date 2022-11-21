The littlest Barden Bella! Rebel Wilson welcomed her first child, daughter Royce Lillian, in November 2022 — and the Pitch Perfect star couldn’t be happier.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗,” the actress wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of her baby girl cozied up on a white fur blanket. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

She added: “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗.”

Despite all of the “hard work” Wilson has faced as a new parent, “Rebel is over the moon happy to be a mom!” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022, adding that “the happiness outweighs all of the hard parts.”

The Senior Year star, for her part, acknowledged that becoming a parent has “been a total life change.”

“I’m not looking my most glamorous. I’ve been learning how to change diapers, how to feed the baby, and I’m just so lucky I have amazing help in my amazing partner Ramona [Agruma],” Wilson shared via her Instagram Story later that month, gushing about her partner. The couple debuted their relationship in June.

Agruma has also detailed the way that baby Royce has changed her life.

“You start thinking about someone else, not just yourself,” the clothing designer shared on The Morning Show several weeks after the little one’s birth. “Before I was like, ‘I should go have a massage,’ but now I just want to spend time with her. … *You don’t know what it’s going to be like until you experience it. It’s been life-changing, in a good way.”

As Wilson navigates her new life as a mom, she’s shared plenty of moments with her daughter via Instagram — including a few mid-November 2022 snaps documenting “baby’s first adventure” with Agruma, during which the couple posed proudly alongside baby Royce and looking at her with love.

Keep scrolling to see baby Royce’s photo album: