Rebel Wilson candidly addressed how girlfriend Ramona Agruma‘s family reacted to the news of their romance.

“My whole family has just been amazing,” the actress, 42, shared on an episode of the “Life Uncut” podcast, which debuted on Monday, February 13. “Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting. And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public.”

Wilson continued: “With her, she’s not in the public eye, it’s much harder on her. It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things.”

The Pitch Perfect star originally took her relationship with Agruma, 38, public in June 2022. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” she captioned an Instagram selfie of the pair.

The sweet social media announcement came after Wilson previously hinted that there was someone special in her life. “I met [my partner] at a friend’s set-up,” she revealed on an episode of the “U Up?” podcast one month prior. “He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did! I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the [dating] apps.”

At the time, the Australia native also opened up about how she approached dating before finding her current partner. “I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like,” Wilson, who previously dated Jacob Busch, added.

Shortly after the comedian opened up about her personal life, Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald made headlines for an op-ed that detailed them giving Wilson a deadline to comment on her connection with the fashion designer.

“It was with an abundance of caution and respect that this media outlet emailed Rebel Wilson’s representatives on Thursday morning, giving her two days to comment on her new relationship with LA leisure wear designer Ramona Agruma, before publishing a single word,” the article stated in June 2022. “Big mistake. Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new ‘Disney Princess’ on Instagram.”

The Bridesmaids star, for her part, addressed the situation after the publication received widespread backlash. “Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace 💗,” she tweeted that same month.

Later that year, Wilson expanded her family with the arrival of daughter Royce.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson wrote via Instagram in November 2022. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

Following the surprise announcement, Agruma offered rare insight into her relationship with Wilson, telling The Morning Show that same month, “It was shocking at the beginning and hard [when we first started dating] because I’m not used to so much attention. [It was] a little bit scary in the beginning, but we still try to keep our lives private.”