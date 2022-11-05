Surprise! Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are engaged less than one year after debuting their romance, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The insider tells Us that Wilson, 42, is “wildly happy” about the next step in her relationship with the Lemon Ve Limon founder, 38.

The Pitch Perfect star shared her romance with Agruma for the first time with the public in June.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” Wilson captioned a social media snap with her love at the time.

As the Australia native’s romance continued to heat up, the happy couple documented their relationship milestones via social media.

“Thanks babe for giving me a push! IDK what we’re doing here … but I love every second of it,” the Hustlers actress gushed of Agruma in a July Instagram video of her partner pushing her on a swing.

While the twosome have kept details of their romance under wraps, a second insider previously told Us that the actress was ecstatic by their connection.

“Rebel is very happy all around — in her new relationship, with her body, and her career,” the source told Us in July, weeks after Wilson went public with their relationship. “Even though she wasn’t completely ready to come out to the whole world [last month], she’s glad she did and that she was the one to share something so personal to her. [It’s] been a huge weight off of her shoulder that she doesn’t have to keep it a secret anymore. She’s relieved that she can share photos and these happy moments with her fans.”

The insider added: “Rebel loves how down-to-earth Ramona is and that they have a lot in common. They’re taking things slow, but are excited to see what the future holds. Friends are really happy for Rebel and are supportive of her new relationship.”

The Senior Year star — who previously dated Jacob Busch before their February 2021 split — first confirmed she was off the market during a May “U Up?” podcast appearance.

“I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like,” Wilson said at the time, noting she was “happily” dating. “I met [my partner] at a friend’s set-up. He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did! I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the [dating] apps.”