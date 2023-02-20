Friends supporting friends. Rebel Wilson’s loved ones’ reaction to her recent engagement with fiancée Ramona Agruma is absolutely pitch perfect.

“Rebel’s closest friends couldn’t be more thrilled for her engagement to Ramona,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, February 20. “They know that her and Ramona make an amazing couple together and are so happy they found each other.”

The insider continued: “Rebel’s friends have been so supportive of her over the years, been by her side throughout her ups and downs, through past relationships, etc. They feel like this is her real fairytale come true and she deserves all of it and more. Rebel has a huge heart and she’s one of the most genuine people you’d ever meet. They are all celebrating her engagement and are ecstatic for her next chapter.”

Wilson, 42, announced the big news via Instagram on Sunday, February 19. Donning matching pink striped sweaters, the Pitch Perfect star got down on knew in front of Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty castle. “We said YES!” she captioned her slideshow of photos of the special moment. “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

Several of the actress’ celebrity friends shared their joy for the happy couple in the comments section, including her Pitch Perfect costar Brittany Snow, who wrote, “Rebs!!! Magical. Congrats you two!!”

Simu Liu, Alison Brie and Octavia Spencer each commented “congratulations,” while Paris Hilton wrote, “Love you girls! So happy for you two! Such a magical way to get engaged.”

The pair’s engagement comes nearly one year after Wilson — who welcomed 3-month-old daughter Royce Lillian via surrogate in November 2022 — confirmed their relationship with a sweet Instagram selfie in June 2022.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince,” Wilson captioned the announcement post. “But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

While their proposal was ripped straight out of a fairy tale, the Senior Year star revealed that their relationship has received some backlash from Agruma’s family. “My whole family has just been amazing,” she stated on a February episode of the “Life Uncut” podcast. “Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting. And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public.”

She continued: “With her, she’s not in the public eye, it’s much harder on her. It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things.”