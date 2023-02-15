A delayed start. Rebel Wilson claimed that she had to hold off on her weight loss journey because of her Pitch Perfect contract.

“I did wait until Pitch Perfect seemed like it was over,” Wilson, 42, revealed during the Wednesday, February 15, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight because I was in the contracts for that movie.”

The Australian actress, who portrayed Fat Amy in the musical franchise, added: “You can’t lose, I think it’s not more than 10 pounds or gain more than 10 pounds. You have to stay at the weight. It’s in your contract.”

While Wilson wanted to slim down, she insisted that the role of Fat Amy was one she “loved” playing in all three films, which came out in 2012, 2015 and 2017, respectively.

“We have the most fun on Pitch Perfect movies. It was just awesome to play [her], because she’s just so confident and ballsy,” the former Pooch Perfect host explained. “Part of it is me. A lot of the people say it’s not really acting, [because] it’s just kind of just, like, us hanging out. But then there was another part of me [that] wasn’t confident.”

Ultimately, the Isn’t It Romantic star began her “year of health” in 2020 and went on to lose 80 pounds by 2022. “Rebel’s not working with a trainer day-to-day anymore to lose more weight as she’s reached her goal, rather she’s focused on maintaining the weight she’s lost and feeling comfortable in her skin,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022. “She’s a really positive person and feels really good about how far she’s come.”

Wilson’s weight-loss plan was something she had been “thinking about for a while” as she grew older.

“I wanted to get healthier, and I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles,” the comedian told podcast listeners on Wednesday. “But I did want to do more things. Being the bigger girl, you’re just more pigeonholed.”

The Senior Year star noted that her desire to become a mother also inspired her focus on getting healthier and dropping pounds.

“I went to see a fertility doctor and he was like, ‘You’d have a much better chance with fertility if you were healthier,’” she recalled. “My life was like a Lizzo song. … It really hit me hard because I was living a fantastic bigger life. [I] didn’t have any serious diseases or anything.”

The Jojo Rabbit actress remembered having to “re-examine” her life after speaking with the doctor. “I didn’t have a great love life, so I was normally, like, [I was] home at night eating ice cream, eating chocolate, which was comforting at the time,” she continued. “But, it wasn’t, like, a great move overall.” Wilson “slowly” became “healthier” as she inched toward 40.

The Hustle star confirmed in November 2022 that she quietly welcomed her daughter, Royce, via surrogate earlier that month. The news broke shortly after Us confirmed that Wilson is engaged to Ramona Agruma after going public with their romance in June 2022.

“Rebel is over the moon happy to be a mom!” a source exclusively told Us in fall 2022. “So far it’s been a lot of hard work, but the happiness outweighs all of the hard parts.”