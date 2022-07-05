Her perfect place! Two years after embarking on her “Year of Health,” Rebel Wilson isn’t looking to lose any more weight, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“Rebel’s not working with a trainer day-to-day anymore to lose more weight as she’s reached her goal, rather she’s focused on maintaining the weight she’s lost and feeling comfortable in her skin,” the source tells Us. “She’s a really positive person and feels really good about how far she’s come.”

The Pitch Perfect star, 42, has lost 80 pounds since she first began her health journey in 2020.

In August 2021, Wilson revealed that being hit hard by her father’s death negatively affected her eating habits, explaining via a candid Instagram post that she used “food to numb my emotions.”

“I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she’s become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating,” she added. “I feel you. I know what it’s like.”

Living a healthier lifestyle and losing weight, however, has “given her this boost of confidence and she loves being able to wear a variety of clothes that shows off her weight loss,” the insider tells Us. “She’s free spirited and is living her best life, truly.”

Wilson — who has been on a European vacation with girlfriend Ramona Agruma since late June — has frequently taken to Instagram to show off her new figure on the trip, posing in multiple one-pieces.

On July 2, the Senior Year actress got real with fans when she revealed she put on 6 pounds while on vacation — but explaining that it doesn’t define her.

“I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort … I’ve lost all self control 😜,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, adding an inspirational and encouraging message noting that she accepts herself for who she is at that moment.

“But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself,” she penned, alongside a photo of her standing by the pool in a red, one-shoulder bathing suit. “It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself.”

The Australia native has been enjoying a summer full of contentment. Rebel is very happy all around — in her new relationship, with her body, and her career,” the insider tells Us.

Wilson went public with her relationship with Agruma last month, calling the fashion brand owner, 38, her “Disney princess.”

