After nearly three years of dating, Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are getting married this weekend.

Wilson, 44, and Agruma, 40, plan to exchange vows in Sardinia, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The duo haven’t posted any highlights from their trip to the Italian island yet. Their nuptials are taking place two years after they took their relationship public. Daily Mail was first to report the news.

The Pitch Perfect star started dating Agruma in late 2021 before announcing their romance.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” she captioned an Instagram selfie of the pair in June 2022.

The actress, who came out as queer in 2022, previously hinted that there was someone special in her life. “I met [my partner] at a friend’s set-up,” she revealed on an episode of the “U Up?” podcast one month prior. “He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did! I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the [dating] apps.”

Wilson also discussed how she approached dating before finding her current partner, adding,“I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like.”

Five months later, Wilson revealed that she had welcomed daughter Royce via surrogate. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson wrote via Instagram in November 2022. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

Wilson and the fashion designer have continued to document milestones as they coparent their little one. Agruma offered rare insight into their relationship after Royce’s arrival.

“It was shocking at the beginning and hard [when we first started dating] because I’m not used to so much attention,” she noted on The Morning Show in late 2022. “[It was] a little bit scary in the beginning, but we still try to keep our lives private.”

Agruma reflected on how motherhood changed their connection, adding, “You start thinking about someone else, not just yourself. Before I was like, ‘I should go have a massage,’ but now I just want to spend time with her. … You don’t know what it’s going to be like until you experience it. It’s been life-changing, in a good way.”

In February 2023, Wilson proposed to Agruma during a visit to Disneyland.

“Rebel has everything she wants,” a source told Us at the time. “She has love, she’s a mother, she’s wildly happy. [She and Ramona] are kind to each other and are very supportive.”