Rebel Wilson finally understood what “real love” felt like — and not just in a tennis context — when she dated a female tennis star.

“It was like a roller-coaster,” Wilson, 44, told People in an interview published on Wednesday, March 27, about their “situationship” with naming her past partner. “Sometimes, when I was dating men, people would even comment. They’re like, ‘God, Rebel, you can take them or leave them. You weren’t that ever invested.’”

Wilson noted that she “felt so invested” in her relationship with the athlete and was willing to “give up [her] career” for the tennis star.

“[I] even thought at one point, ‘Oh, I could give up my career for this person, travel around the world on the tennis circuit,’” Wilson recalled to People. “I describe it as cracking open my heart. Like you could open a fresh can of tennis balls … that’s what it did to me. And, I guess, when I saw people write love songs or poetry about love, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s nice.’ But I don’t think I’d ever understood that until I felt that for a person.”

Wilson further revealed that her romance with the tennis star was the first time she felt “real feelings” and was open to intimacy with a partner.

The Pitch Perfect actress, who details her past romance with the pro athlete in her forthcoming Rebel Rising memoir, publicly came out in June 2022. At the time, Wilson revealed via Instagram that she found love with designer Ramona Agruma.

“Rebel is very happy all around — in her new relationship, with her body and her career,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly one month later in July 2022. “Even though she wasn’t completely ready to come out to the whole world [last month], she’s glad she did and that she was the one to share something so personal to her. [It’s] been a huge weight off of her shoulder that she doesn’t have to keep it a secret anymore. She’s relieved that she can share photos and these happy moments with her fans.”

One year later in February 2023, Wilson proposed to Agruma during a magical visit to Disneyland in California. The actress popped the question with a solitaire diamond ring from Tiffany’s in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle but they have since taken their time planning a wedding.

“It’s really hard. So, I said to [Ramona], ‘We won’t get married this year,’” Wilson told Page Six in June 2023. “But [we’re] hopefully planning on next year. It’s been interesting to talk about it, but [we] don’t have any plans yet.”

Wilson and Agruma are also coparents together. They welcomed daughter Royce via surrogate in November 2023.