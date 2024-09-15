Rebel Wilson’s daughter, Royce Lillian, is already a red carpet pro.

Wilson, 44, brought Royce, 22 months, to the Saturday, September 14, premiere of her directorial debut The Deb during the Toronto International Film Festival. The actress stunned in a strapless, purple dress as she held her child on the carpet.

Royce, whom Wilson shares with fiancée Ramona Agruma, sported an adorable blue striped sweater with an ivory skirt. The mother-daughter pair beamed on the red carpet.

Agruma also attended the premiere, stunning in an off-the-shoulder white gown.

“THE DEB world premiere — standing ovation, multiple applauses within the film, we LOVE you Toronto,” Wilson gushed via Instagram on Sunday, September 15.

Wilson welcomed her daughter via surrogate in November 2022. The Pitch Perfect star had previously tried to welcome a child via in vitro fertilization, which inspired her 2020 weight loss journey.

“[My doctor] was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance of having a child if you were healthy,’” Wilson exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “It kind of really hit a nerve, that [it] could prevent me from having a child.”

She added, “I am just so proud of my life and all the things that I’ve gone through. I’m just at a point now where I can be really open. It’s kind of cathartic in a way to just put it all out there. And then now, I move on with the next chapters.”

Months before Royce was born, Wilson publicly came out as queer and debuted her relationship with Agruma. The Lemon Vi Lemon designer is Wilson’s coparent when it comes to taking care of Royce.

“You start thinking about someone else, not just yourself,” Agruma said during an appearance on The Morning Show in November 2022. “Before I was like, ‘I should go have a massage,’ but now I just want to spend time with her. … You don’t know what it’s going to be like until you experience it. It’s been life-changing, in a good way.”

Wilson ultimately proposed to Agruma in February 2023 during a visit to Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty’s Castle.

“Rebel has everything she wants,” a source told Us at the time. “She has love, she’s a mother, she’s wildly happy. [She and Ramona] are kind to each other and are very supportive.”

According to the insider, Wilson and Agruma are planning an “intimate” wedding.

“They have a lot of friends and family on both sides,” the source added. “But [they] are trying to keep it intimate.”