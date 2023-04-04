Rebel Wilson Shares Daughter Royce’s Face for the 1st Time: Photo

Ready for her close-up! Rebel Wilson shared her 4-month-old daughter Royce’s face for the first time after previously hiding her little one’s countenance in photos.

In a video shared via her Instagram account on Monday, April 3, Wilson, 43, held Royce in her arms on a beach, waving at a drone that panned out to show crystal blue water. “Rebels of the Caribbean! 🏴‍☠️ ☀️ 🌊 Thanks to the Reubens for this epic adventure! 🖤💛💙,” the Pitch Perfect star captioned the clip.

The Australia native and her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, welcomed Royce via surrogate in November 2022.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making … but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

The Bridesmaids actress previously opened up about receiving “bad news” regarding her fertility. “I didn’t have anyone to share it with, but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense, but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2021.

The following June, Wilson came out as gay when she and Agruma, 39, went public with their romance.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” the Senior Year star captioned the couple’s June 2022 Instagram debut.

One month later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Wilson was “relieved” after sharing her relationship publicly. “Even though she wasn’t completely ready to come out to the whole world, she’s glad she did and that she was the one to share something so personal to her,” the insider said in July 2022.

The How to Be Single actress recently revealed that Agruma is not the first woman she’s dated.

“I [did] this experiment called ‘Year of Love’ where I just went out with anyone who asked me out, and I went out with about 50 different people,” she explained during a Wednesday, March 29, appearance on the “U Up?” podcast. “The twist of that was that I met a woman and had, like, feelings for her, which totally came as a blindside. It wasn’t what I was expecting in that year.”

She continued: “I never thought I was 100 percent straight, but I was only ever dating men before that. … It was just, like, [we met] as friends but then realizing, ‘Hang on, I have feelings for this person.’ And then, having this awful thing of having to say it because no one in my friendship circle would have thought I would have been attracted to a woman.” Wilson described the unidentified woman she dated as a person “in the public eye” whose Hollywood career “was very important to them.”

The Jojo Rabbit actress and the Lemon Ve Limon founder got engaged at Disneyland in February less than one year after confirming their relationship. Later that month, a source exclusively told Us that the lovebirds were in “pure bliss” amid the milestone.

“Rebel has everything she wants,” the insider shared. “She has love, she’s a mother, she’s wildly happy.”