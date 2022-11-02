Another super duper love! Singer Joss Stone gave birth to her second child with boyfriend Cody DaLuz on Tuesday, October 18.

The “Super Duper Love” singer, 35, announced the arrival of her new son, Shackleton Stoker Daluz, in a video posted on Friday, October 28.

“He’s finally here. Just wanted to say hi with our newest addition to the family Shackleton Stoker Daluz,” Stone wrote via Instagram, alongside a lengthy video with her family of four, including her sweet newborn. “Born at 7:54 am on the 18th of October. What a joy to have him safe and sound in our arms. Thanks for hanging with us through the journey. Xoxox @daluzer @vumcbirth.”

The U.K. native detailed Shackleton’s entry into the world in the nearly seven minute-long video, revealing she was in labor with her youngest for “30 hours.”

The philanthropist has been candid about the difficulties of her fertility journey, opening up about experiencing a pregnancy loss after welcoming her first daughter, Violet Melissa, that January.

“It was really horrible because it was my baby. I know that a lot of women go through that,” the U.K. native, who has been in a relationship with DaLuz, 32, since 2020, shared about the loss via Instagram at the time. “We shouldn’t feel alone, we shouldn’t be alone … it’s not something you can get over, it’s something that you have to live with.”

Later on in the same video, however, Stone revealed her joy with fans when she announced she was pregnant. The “Right To Be Wrong” singer showed her followers the same clip she sent to her doctor of her holding a positive pregnancy test.

“There are rainbows after storms, and it’s just lovely and I’m very excited. I can’t wait to meet my baby,” Stone exclaimed.

In February 2021, one month after giving birth to Violet, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter announced the arrival of her baby girl in a Facebook video.

“I have a very special little bun I’ve been making for about nine months,” the Soul Sessions singer shared. “It’s cooked! It’s ready … She’s so sweet. This is Violet Melissa.”

The Dover native initially opened up about her first pregnancy on Ella Mills’ podcast “A Cuppa Happy” in October 2020.

“I am so excited to talk to you because I don’t know many pregnant women. I am [at] week 17 and I just stopped being sick all the time,” Stone said.

The Grammy winner also mentioned at the time that she was terrified to go into labor.

“I woke up in the middle of the night, randomly, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m really scared,’” the “Free Me” singer shared. “I just got really terrified of having to push it out … Oh, my God, it is horrible. I am just going to cry.”

Stone and DaLuz made their romance Instagram official in August 2020 when Stone shared a video of her and the Rhode Island native having an “ancient war” over how to pronounce mashed potatoes.

In a March 2022 interview with Hello!, Stone explained how she fell in love with DaLuz after meeting by chance in an airport in Belize.

“I had a feeling when I saw him,” the songwriter shared. “I just thought ‘Oh, my goodness, that’s him. ’You can achieve so much in your job, making loads of money running a company, being Miss Impressive, but if having a family is your thing, everything else pales in comparison.”

The Eragon star exclusively told Us Weekly in 2011 that she didn’t feel the need to get married to anyone until she was at least “20 years” in.

“People grow and change so marriage is perfect for some people. I don’t need to marry anytime soon. I want to keep making music because that is what I love,” Stone told Us.