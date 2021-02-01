Something sweet to sing about! Joss Stone became a mom on Friday, January 29.

“I have a very special little bun I’ve been making for about nine months,” the singer, 33, said in a Monday, February 1, Facebook video. “It’s cooked! It’s ready. … She’s so sweet. This is Violet Melissa.”

Stone shared her pregnancy news during an October 2020 “A Cuppa Happy” podcast episode, telling her pregnant guest Ella Mills that she was “going to have a little baby too.”

The Grammy winner went on to say, “I am so excited to talk to you because I don’t know many pregnant women. I am [at] week 17, and I just stopped being sick all the time. I’m feeling OK. Isn’t it mad when you’ve got someone growing inside of you?”

Stone added at the time that she was “really scared” to go into labor and “woke up in the middle of the night” thinking about it. “I just got really terrified of having to push it out,” the English star explained. “Oh, my God, it is horrible. I am just going to cry.”

The “Super Duper Love” singer’s boyfriend, Cody DaLuz, “kept telling” Stone to remember that “pain is temporary.”

While the songwriter has kept her relationship out of the spotlight, DaLuz has appeared on Stone’s social media here and there, from a road trip “accent war” in August 2020 to matching Christmas pajamas four months later.

In July 2011, the Eragon star exclusively told Us Weekly that she didn’t feel the “need” to get married to anyone until she was “20 years” in.

“People grow and change so marriage is perfect for some people,” Stone explained to Us at the time. “I don’t need to marry anybody anytime soon. I want to keep making music because that is what I love. Before I became my own boss, I had run around the world promoting my album and talking about it. It was boring. I didn’t become a singer to become a celebrity. I started to write songs because I wanted to write songs, not because I wanted to walk down every red carpet that exists.”

Despite her resistance to tying the knot herself, Stone is friends with Prince William and Prince Harry and attended both of the royal family members’ weddings to Duchess Kate and Meghan Markle in April 2011 and May 2018, respectively.

The “Spoiled” singer “did shed a tear” at the former, she told Us in 2011. “They are the English quintessential fairy-tale. I was so happy to be part of that even if I was watching.”