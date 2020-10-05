Joss Stone has a bun in the oven! The singer revealed on Monday, October 5, that she is pregnant with her and her boyfriend Cody DaLuz’s first child.

“Guess what? I am going to have a little baby, too,” the Grammy winner, 33, said during “A Cuppa Happy” podcast episode with pregnant cookbook author Ella Mills. “I am so excited to talk to you because I don’t know many pregnant women. I am [at] week 17, and I just stopped being sick all the time.”

Even though the “Super Duper Love” singer’s partner has reassured her that “pain is temporary,” the English star is afraid of going into labor.

“I woke up in the middle of the night, randomly, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m really scared,’” Stone explained. “I just got really terrified of having to push it out. … Oh, my God, it is horrible. I am just going to cry.”

In July 2011, the songwriter exclusively told Us Weekly that she didn’t see a “need” for marriage unless she was “20 years into” a relationship.

“People grow and change so marriage is perfect for some people,” Stone said at the time. “I don’t need to marry anybody anytime soon.”

She went on to share her plans for the future, telling Us, “I want to keep making music because that is what I love. Before I became my own boss, I had run around the world promoting my album and talking about it. It was boring. I didn’t become a singer to become a celebrity. I started to write songs because I wanted to write songs, not because I wanted to walk down every red carpet that exists.”

The “You Had Me” started her career in 2003 with her Soul Sessions album and has since released seven more records. Stone is also friends with Prince William and Prince Harry and attended both of their royal weddings to Duchess Kate and Meghan Markle, respectively.

“I did shed a tear,” she told Us in 2011 of the Duke of Cambridge’s nuptials. “They are the English quintessential fairy-tale. I was so happy to be part of that even if I was watching.”