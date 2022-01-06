Surprise! Michelle Kwan announced on Wednesday, January 5, that she welcomed a baby girl after keeping her pregnancy under wraps.

“I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival of Kalista Belle Kwan!” the Olympian, 41, captioned an Instagram photo of her first child’s face. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she’s a perfect miracle. I had a hard time picturing what she might look like, yet it seems like she’s been in my life forever. This has been a challenging journey to motherhood (not to mention a very long labor!!!) and I’m glad I never gave up. I feel so grateful to have had the support of so many during this time, including my fertility doctor, doctors and nurses who looked after me, friends that shared their stories, and of course, my family and my [love] who I could not live without.”

The figure skater, who went on to share her baby bump progress in the social media upload, added that she has been tempted to share her news “for many months.”

The California native wrote, “Each milestone seemed to be exciting and daunting at the same time. Each step of the way, I knew that there was still more time needed until I could hold her in my arms. I want to send my best to all the mom’s out there (as we all know, moms rule the world!) I wish anyone trying to conceive in any which way (ivf, iui, surrogacy, adoption and naturally) all the success and love. You’re not alone on this path and I’m pulling for you.”

Fellow athlete Sasha Cohen commented “congratulations,” while actress Alyssa Milano wrote, “Now the fun begins! Text me if you need anything.”

Kwan was previously married to Coast Guard Lieutenant Clay Pell from 2013 to 2017.

“It is with deep regret that I share that Michelle and my marriage is coming to an end,” the Arizona native, 40, wrote in a statement following their split. “This is a sad and difficult turn of events for our family. I love Michelle and wish her the very best as her life takes her in a new direction. I want to thank friends and family who have given wisdom and support, and I ask for privacy during this challenging time.”