Still counting! John David Duggar and wife Abbie Duggar welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in September.

“We are now a family of 4,” the pair wrote via Instagram on Saturday, October 1. “We welcomed little 💙Charlie💙 into the world last month and have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since! We are so thankful to God for this precious gift!”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, announced Abbie’s second pregnancy on Mother’s Day. “To the little girl who calls me Mommy and our little boy due in late summer, I’ll love you forever! 💖💖💖 #mothersday,” a post on the pair’s joint Instagram account read in May. In the sweet snaps, the then-pregnant reality TV alum cradled her growing bump and held hands with 2-year-old daughter Grace.

Before giving birth to baby No. 2, the Arkansas native held a baby shower with friends and family. “Had so much fun celebrating baby boy this weekend! 💙💙💙,” Abbie captioned a series of photos in August, with one picture showing her posed in front of a blue balloon arch.

The former TLC personality was joined by Jill Duggar, Jana Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, Kendra Duggar, Lauren Duggar and Katey Duggar. “Congrats @johnandabbie,” Jill, 31, captioned an Instagram Story photo from the party of her standing beside her sister-in-law. “Loved getting to celebrate baby today!”

Us Weekly previously broke the news in January 2020 that John David and Abbie welcomed their first child. “Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl,” the duo gushed in a statement to Us. “She is a beautiful gift from God. We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together.”

Weeks later, the new parents gave Us a glimpse at how they were “settling into” life at home with baby Grace. “Mom and baby are both doing well, and we are very much in love with her! It’s also been so nice to have good advice and help from our families,” John David and Abbie exclusively told Us. “We are grateful for all the support they’ve shown us in this new and wonderful phase of our life.”

Since their daughter’s arrival, the couple often shared her milestones with their fans via social media. “Celebrating her 1st year of life was so much fun! 🥳,” the proud parents captioned an Instagram carousel of birthday party pics in January 2021. The toddler wore a white shirt with “one” on the front in gold letters and a matching gold party hat as she dug into a chocolate-frosted cake.

Abbie remained relatively private about her second pregnancy, but her first wasn’t all smooth sailing. In October 2019, the Counting On alums described Abbie’s struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum.

“It hit her hard, and she was down for probably seven weeks with severe morning sickness,” John David exclusively told Us at the time, adding that his wife was “hospitalized a couple times” early on in her pregnancy. “We made multiple visits to the ER for dehydration. … She couldn’t eat, pretty much, or drink, or anything. So she was actually on IVs and had IVs at home. So that was a pretty scary time.”

The former 19 Kids and Counting star doted on Abbie as much as possible throughout her health battle. “I keep her water filled up, and her snacks for her,” he explained. “I keep her eating and just comfortable. Anything I can get for her, I try to. I run to the store, [get] whatever she needs, just keep her as comfortable as possible when she’s feeling bad.”