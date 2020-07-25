‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

A magical show. Sabrina the Teenage Witch premiered in September 1996 as part of ABC’s “TGIF” and quickly became a hit. The sitcom, which followed teen witch Sabrina Spellman as she learned to balance high school and her powers, aired for seven seasons consisting of 163 episodes. The show ended in April 2003.

The series starred Melissa Joan Hart as the lead, Sabrina Spellman, who lived with aunts Hilda (Caroline Rhea) and Zelda (Beth Broderick). Nate Richert starred as her on-off boyfriend, Harvey, while Jenna Leigh Green portrayed her high school enemy, Libby. As for who she gets all her advice from, that comes in the form of her cat, Salem, voiced by Nick Bakay.

“I probably identify with Clarissa the most. Although I know that more people identified and felt very akin to Sabrina,” Hart told Us Weekly exclusively in 2017 when looking back on the role, referring to her role in Clarissa Explains It All, which she led from 1991 to 1994. “But I have to say the most fun role was Mel in Melissa & Joey for me. The other two were always fixing things and could solve problems and what not. But as Mel, I got to be the tornado that tore everything apart. It was like the Lucy character. The one that was always getting in trouble and causing a riot!”

In 2018, Bakay reflected on the impact the series had.

“I am surprised because you can never bank on something having longevity, especially with how disposable pop culture is,” he told Refinery29 at the time. “But if you think about it, this is back when there were not quite so many channels. Also, like I said, I felt like every girl of a certain age in America was watching that show. I feel like there’s just a generation that the cat means a lot to. I’ve often joked I could run for president because the subliminal sound of my voice would get me a lot of votes.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see what the cast is up to today.