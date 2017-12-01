Remember when! Melissa Joan Hart stopped by Us Weekly and got nostalgic as she dished on the recent Sabrina the Teenage Witch reunion and her fondest memories from the set of Can’t Hardly Wait. Watch the video to see what she had to say!

Can’t Hardly Wait is coming up on it’s 20th anniversary in 2018, so we had to ask Hart, 41, what her favorite memory was from set — and she didn’t hold back!

“I was doing day shoots on Sabrina and night shoots on that movie. So at one point I went two or three days without sleeping.”

The mom of three told Us that she was sharing a tip on how to stay awake with her costar Jennifer Love Hewitt.

“I had just discovered B12 vitamins to try and stay awake and she didn’t know what they were, and she thought I was trying to drug her! I’m like ‘No, no! Take them, you put them under your tongue.’ And she was like “I’m not doing that!'”

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum went further down memory lane and reminisced about the character she’s played to whom she relates to the most. “I probably identify with Clarissa the most. Although I know that more people identified and felt very akin to Sabrina. But I have to say the most fun role was Mel in Melissa and Joey for me.”

She continued, “The other two were always fixing things and could solve problems and what not. But as Mel, I got to be the tornado that tore everything apart. It was like the Lucy character. The one that was always getting in trouble and causing a riot!”

The Jif spokesperson also told Us that a reunion for one of her beloved sitcoms is not out of the realm of possibility. Would she do it? “Yeah, it would have to be really smart. It would have to make a lot of sense. ‘Cause it’s really hard to do those reunion shows.”

Catch the actress alongside Mario Lopez all season long in A Very Merry Toy Store on Lifetime.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!