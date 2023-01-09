The slow burn! Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner’s romance has flown under the radar since its 2017 start — and that’s the way the designer likes it.

“We were raised to be discreet people,” Ashley’s twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, told iD magazine in June 2021 of the siblings’ choice to stay out of the limelight after their public childhood.

Ashley, meanwhile, shared that she and Mary-Kate “like working together” and often stick to themselves. “Our instincts are kind of the same. But I think what’s great is that we have each other to lean on,” she told the publication at the time.

Both Mary-Kate and Ashley have been able to maintain a somewhat private existence stepping back from acting in the mid-2000s. The Full House alums have continued to work side by side as designers for The Row and Elizabeth and James for years — but their personal lives remain off limits when it comes to the press.

Ashley, for her part, was first linked to Eisner in fall 2017 after being spotted together on several occasions. The duo, however, weren’t photographed together until nearly a year later when they were out and about in August 2018 in Los Angeles.

The following year, the So Little Time alum sparked engagement rumors when she was seen wearing a ring on her left hand while walking with the artist in Pacific Palisades, California.

Ashley wore a classic black band on her ring finger during the couple’s date night, which included seeing a movie and going to eat at a local Italian restaurant.

The It Takes Two actress didn’t publicly comment on the speculation at the time. In the years that followed, the twosome continued to keep their dynamic hidden. It wasn’t until September 2021, that the pair made their red carpet debut at the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration.

Ashley once again raised eyebrows in May 2022 when she was seen wearing a gold band on her left finger. Three months later, the ring was more noticeable as the former child star cozied up to Eisner while on vacation in Italy, causing some fans to think they were married.

Us Weekly reached out to Ashley’s rep for comment, but the Double, Double, Toil and Trouble actress didn’t respond.

The lovebirds remained tight-lipped about their relationship status throughout the year before reports surfaced in January 2023 that they secretly tied the knot after Christmas in 2022. The duo have yet to speak out about their reported union.

Scroll down to go inside Ashley’s private romance with Eisner: