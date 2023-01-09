The slow burn! Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner’s romance has flown under the radar since its 2017 start — and that’s the way the designer likes it.
“We were raised to be discreet people,” Ashley’s twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, told iD magazine in June 2021 of the siblings’ choice to stay out of the limelight after their public childhood.
Ashley, meanwhile, shared that she and Mary-Kate “like working together” and often stick to themselves. “Our instincts are kind of the same. But I think what’s great is that we have each other to lean on,” she told the publication at the time.
Ashley, for her part, was first linked to Eisner in fall 2017 after being spotted together on several occasions. The duo, however, weren’t photographed together until nearly a year later when they were out and about in August 2018 in Los Angeles.
Ashley once again raised eyebrows in May 2022 when she was seen wearing a gold band on her left finger. Three months later, the ring was more noticeable as the former child star cozied up to Eisner while on vacation in Italy, causing some fans to think they were married.
The lovebirds remained tight-lipped about their relationship status throughout the year before reports surfaced in January 2023 that they secretly tied the knot after Christmas in 2022. The duo have yet to speak out about their reported union.
Scroll down to go inside Ashley’s private romance with Eisner:
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Private Romance
Both Mary-Kate and Ashley have been able to maintain a somewhat private existence stepping back from acting in the mid-2000s. The Full House alums have continued to work side by side as designers for The Row and Elizabeth and James for years — but their personal lives remain off limits when it comes to the press.
The following year, the So Little Time alum sparked engagement rumors when she was seen wearing a ring on her left hand while walking with the artist in Pacific Palisades, California.
Ashley wore a classic black band on her ring finger during the couple’s date night, which included seeing a movie and going to eat at a local Italian restaurant.
The It Takes Two actress didn’t publicly comment on the speculation at the time. In the years that followed, the twosome continued to keep their dynamic hidden. It wasn’t until September 2021, that the pair made their red carpet debut at the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration.
Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
October 2017
The twosome were first linked after spending time together on a few occasions.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
August 2018
Ashley was spotted walking in Los Angeles with her rumored beau in photos published by E! News.
The designer and the Still House Group artist enjoyed a double date in New York City, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.
Credit: Courtesy Louis Eisner/Instagram
July 2021
Eisner shared a rare photo of his love via his Instagram Story. In the snap, Ashley carried a drink in one hand and a machete in the other while walking in the woods.
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
September 2021
The pair stepped out together to support Eisner’s family’s foundation at the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration. The Beverly Hills gala marked their first red carpet as an item.
Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
June 2022
In celebration of Ashley’s 36th birthday, the duo dined at The Grill in New York City, as seen in photos published by E! News.
Credit: MEGA
August 2022
The Billboard Dad actress wore a gold band while on vacation in Italy with her love, causing some fans to think they’d gotten married. The lovebirds went for a boat ride, relaxed on the beach and walked hand-in-hand during the getaway.
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
December 2022
The twosome reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 28, according to multiple outlets.