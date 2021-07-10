A “can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars over the fence, world series kind of love!” While It Takes Two actress Ashley Olsen doesn’t speak of her private life often, a few snaps in recent years revealed that the former child star has been dating Louis Eisner for several years.

On Friday, July 9, the 32-year-old artist snapped a photo to his Instagram Story of The Row fashion designer, 35, on a nature hike. Pictured in the woods, Olsen is seen holding a beverage in one hand and a machete in the other while she walks along the trail. In the Story, the fashion designer dons a white sweatshirt over a black tee, white linen pants, a black hat, a pair of Yeezys and oversized sunglasses.

The couple was previously spotted in March 2021 on a double date in New York City, according to photos that were published by the Daily Mail. At the time, the group followed CDC health guidelines by wearing face masks. The Full House alum also wore a tan trench coat and a black scarf while holding hands with her beau.

The pair have been linked together since October 2017. In August 2018, Olsen was seen casually strolling with the abstract artist in Los Angeles. They both wore sweatpants and oversized sunglasses while walking arm-in-arm, according to photos published by E! Online.

The Elizabeth and James designer later sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted allegedly wearing a diamond ring on her left hand in July 2019.

Save for a few public sightings of the duo, Olsen prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. Her sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, told i-D magazine during a rare interview in June 2021 that the siblings “were raised to be discreet people.”

Before the Holiday in the Sun star started dating the California native, Ashley was linked to financier Richard Sachs. The Billboard Dad actress took her relationship with Sachs, now 63, public in November 2016 when they went on a double date to a New York Knicks game with Mary-Kate and her then-husband Olivier Sarkozy.

An eyewitness told Us at the time that Sachs “had his arm around [Ashley] and was nuzzling her.” The source added, “Richard had his arms all over Ashley, kissing and [stroking] her hair. She was laughing and giggling. He’s also close with Mary-Kate’s husband and was chatting with him.”

Olsen and Sachs dated for five months before they split, a source close to the designer told Us Weekly in March 2017.

“Ashley and Richard broke up,” the insider said at the time. “She wants to focus on her clothing line right now. They’re still friends and hang out.”

After her split from Sachs, Ashley reconnected with Eisner, with whom she shares mutual high school friends. A source told In Touch in June 2021 that the former actress currently enjoys being in a “low-key” and “private relationship with Eisner. The insider added, “He doesn’t crave the spotlight, so that’s a huge plus. And her twin sister, Mary-Kate, adores him.”

