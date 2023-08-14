Ashley Olsen and husband Louis Eisner have welcomed their first child together, Us Weekly confirms.

“Ashley and Louis welcomed their son months ago and are thrilled to be parents,” a source exclusively tells Us.

TMZ first reported on Monday, August 14, that Olsen, 37, gave birth to her and Eisner’s son several months ago. Neither Olsen nor Eisner have commented on the arrival of their little one.

Olsen and Eisner, 35, reportedly tied the knot in December 2022, though they have yet to confirm their alleged union.

The pair have kept their romance private and low-key since first getting together in 2017. The twosome were first spotted together in August 2018 while walking in Los Angeles according to photos published by E! News at the time. One year later, the duo sparked engagement speculation after the fashion designer was seen wearing a ring on her left hand while walking with Eisner.

In September 2021, Olsen and Eisner made their official debut as a couple at the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration gala. In May 2022, rumors began to swirl that they were married after Olsen donned a noticeable gold band on her left finger.

Ashley and her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, have both been famously quiet about their lives following their rise to fame as child actors in the ‘90s. The sisters — opened up about their decision to remain private about their personal lives in a rare joint interview back in June 2021.

“We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary Kate, 35, told iD magazine at the time.

Since stepping back from acting in the mid-2000s, Mary-Kate and Ashley turned their focus to fashion, opting to keep their private lives as far away from the spotlight as possible. (Mary-Kate, for her part, married French banker Olivier Sarkozy in November 2015 but split in April 2020. Their divorce was settled the following year.)

Following their success in acting, the sisters have continued to work side by side as designers for their fashion brands The Row and Elizabeth and James, which were founded in 2006 and 2007, respectively.

“We like working together and we like having that dialogue. I think it helps harden your ideas to be able to hear them out loud, to speak something through,” Ashley explained to the outlet at the time. “You know, we definitely go by intuition and instinct and it can either confirm that feeling, or if we’re both not feeling right about something, for some reason, we just don’t do it. Our instincts are kind of the same. But I think what’s great is that we have each other to lean on.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin