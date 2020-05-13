Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy Split After 5 Years of Marriage

It’s over for Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy — and their divorce is getting messy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Us Weekly can confirm that the 33-year-old fashion designer signed a petition for divorce on April 17, but New York City courts are not currently accepting divorce filings due to the COVID-19 crisis. As a result, Olsen is seeking an emergency order to allow her to file the legal paperwork to end her marriage.

Olsen and Sarkozy, 50, wed in November 2015. According to TMZ, the French banker emailed the Full House alum’s lawyers a deadline for her to move out of their NYC apartment. Olsen claims that Sarkozy is forcing her out by May 18 because he terminated their lease without her knowledge. (The twosome have yet to publicly comment on their split.)

As a result, the former child star is seeking an extension, hoping to have until May 30 to move out, but claims Sarkozy has not responded to her. Olsen is also worried about moving because of the city’s quarantine guidelines. Per the outlet, the Row designer will be able to stop Sarkozy from disposing her property if she obtains a divorce petition. Olsen is also requesting for their prenuptial agreement be enforced.

Along with sister Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate rarely opens up about her personal life. She mentioned being a stepmother to Sarkozy’s son Julien, 18, and daughter Margot, 16, during an interview with Net-A-Porter’s The Edit in 2017.

“I think [me and Ashley are] lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder,” Mary-Kate said at the time. “But then I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I run on the weekend. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”

Ashley, for her part, has been linked to artist Louis Eisner since 2017. While they sparked engagement rumors in July 2019, they never publicly confirmed their romance.