A wedding ring or fashion statement? Ashley Olsen was spotted wearing a gold band on her left hand, fueling wedding speculation.

The Row designer, 36, was spotted on vacation with boyfriend Louis Eisner in Pantelleria, Italy, on Sunday, August 14. The couple hit the beach with friends, soaking up the sun while tanning on the sand, swimming in the ocean and taking a sunset boat ride.

Along with the delicate gold band, the California native wore a black one-piece bathing suit, but she protected her skin from the glaring sun with a black-and-white sarong and a floral duster. She threw on a red, striped coverup when leaving the beach. She topped off her look with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Eisner, 33, and Olsen looked cozy, holding hands throughout the day. The Still House Group artist at one point wrapped his arm around her shoulders, and the former Full House actress kissed his hand.

A rep for Olsen did not immediately respond to Us Weekly‘s request for comment.

The two have sparked rumors about marriage before. The Elizabeth and James designer was spotted on a movie date with the Columbia University alum and was wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring in July 2019.

More recently, the speculation evolved when Olsen wore a prominent gold band on her left hand while out and about in May. The chunky band was much more noticeable than the delicate one she wore to the beach in Italy on Sunday.

The former child star does not often speak about her love life, nor does twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen. The latter told i-D magazine during an interview in June 2021 that the siblings “were raised to be discreet people.”

Ashley’s love shared a rare personal photo of her in July 2021 that raised eyebrows. The artist shared a pic via his Instagram Story at the time that showed the CFDA award winner in the woods. Ashley wore a white sweatshirt over a black tee-shirt, white linen pants, a black baseball cap, oversized sunglasses and a black pair of YEEZY sneakers while walking along a trail. However, her iconic accessories pulled the focus. In her left hand was a drink in what appeared to be a glass, and in her right hand was a large machete.

Just over a year later, she went for a distinctly more relaxed vibe while on the beach in Italy. Scroll down for photos of Ashley and Eisner: