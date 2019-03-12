Wiping the slate clean? Felicity Huffman appeared to delete an Instagram post about motherhood struggles amid her alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam.

The 56-year-old actress — who shares daughter Sofia, 18, and Georgia, 16, with husband William H. Macy — opened up about feeling worthy in a Saturday, March 9, post that disappeared from her account on Tuesday, March 12, following her arrest.

“To all the moms out there, you’re all superheroes and you’re all good enough,” the Desperate Housewives alum captioned a photo of a notebook and coffee mug baring the phrase, “Good mom.” The actress, who also shut off all of her Instagram comments, added: “Don’t let anyone tell you differently. Treat yourself today…”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Huffman was taken into federal custody for her alleged involvement in the racketeering scam. The Georgia Rule actress “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter,” according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

The documents also claim that Huffman “later made arrangements to pursue the scheme for a second time” to help her younger daughter obtain admission into a renowned university. However, the American Crime alum allegedly decided “not to do so.”

Less than a week before Huffman’s arrest, Macy, 68, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about their daughter’s college admissions process: “We talk showbiz. My daughter, Sofia, she’s in the tribe. She’s going to be an actor. She goes to LACSHA, the arts high school here, and we’re doing the college tour and she’s looking at theater schools.”

The Sports Night alum also shared her thoughts about helping Sofia into a pristine university. “Visiting colleges with our 17 year old. Makes me nostalgic…” she captioned a photo of herself and the Shameless star holding hands while strolling along a campus in December 2017. “WHILE IT’S HAPPENING!”

Lori Loughlin has also come under fire for her alleged participation in the scam. The Fuller House star, 54, was issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is in federal custody. The couple share daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia, 19, who are students at the University of Southern California.

